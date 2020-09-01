The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 22
Selina L. Abbott, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Abbott was released Aug. 22 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Tina S. Bodie, 45, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear on charges of four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bodie is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Chase N. Canter, 22, of Fleetwood, was charged with breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. Canter is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Adam M. Hernandez, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and failing to appear on two counts of driving while license revoked. Hernandez was released Aug. 22 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Curtis J. Kimbrough, 66, of Laurel Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Kimbrough was released Aug. 22 under a written promise.
Aug. 23
Erik J. Martinez, 35, of Miami, Fl., was charged with second-degree trespassing and resisting a public officer. Martinez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Aug. 25
Shaun C. Dehaven, 37, of Warrensville, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, uttering a forged instrument, uttering a forged instrument with false endorsements, assault on a female and failure to appear on charges of assault on a female and two probation violations. Dehaven is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, two $2,000 secured bonds, two $5,000 secured bonds and a $10,000 secured bond.
Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a court order, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and failure to appear on charges of possession of stolen goods or property. Foster was released Aug. 28 under a $5,000 secured bond, two $1,000 secured bonds and a $2,500 secured bond.
Teaira L. Hawkins, 28, of North Wilkes, was charged with a parole violation, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on charges of possessing/selling non-taxed alcohol. Hawkins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Michael G. Perry Jr., 28, of Millers Creek, was charged with resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Perry is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Aug. 26
Amber M. Amon, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of stolen goods or property. Amon was released Aug. 26 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Melanie S. Dale, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with three probation violations. Dale is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 cash bond.
Melissa D. Rash, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny, two counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, breaking or entering, breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Rash is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $500 secured bonds, two $1,000 secured bonds, a $1,500 secured bond, a $2,500 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Aug. 27
Larry C. Dix, 69, of Grassy Creek, was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child. Dix is being held at the Alleghany County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
Gary L. Sluder, 38, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sluder was released Aug. 27 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Aug. 28
Joshua K. Rockwell, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Rockwell is being held at the Ashe County Detention under a $1,000 secured bond.
Caleb S. Walsh, 25, of Ferguson, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Walsh was released Aug. 28 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
