The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 8
Kelly A. Blevins, 43, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Blevins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.
Michael D. Blevins, 44, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Blevins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.
Matthew D. Coldiron, 31, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of no operator's license. Coldiron was released Aug. 8 under a $500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Daniel Da la puerta, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator's license. Da la puerta was released Aug. 8 under a written promise.
Anthony G. Hopkins Jr., 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Hopkins was released Aug. 8 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Steven R. Pruitt, 57, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Pruitt is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Aug. 9
Jon C. Moretz, 49, of Creston, was charged with communicating threats. Moretz was released Aug. 9 under a written promise.
Jacob A. Roten, 20, of Warrensville, was charged with fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and failing to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Roten was released Aug. 9 under a $750 secured bond.
Harley M. Taylor, 21, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Taylor was released Aug. 9 under a $6,000 secured bond.
Aug. 10
Gary A. Combs, 56, of Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Combs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Lisa E. Love, 56, of Creston, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Love was released Aug. 10 under a $25,000 secured bond and a $75,000 secured bond.
Charley R. Spaulding, 26, of Statesville, was charged with uttering a forged instrument. Spaulding is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Aug. 11
Elijah A. Bledsoe, 25, of Todd, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and failure to appear on charges of failure to work after being paid, two probation violations, assault on a female, simple worthless check, resisting a public officer, two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order, hit and run leaving the scene of property damage, breaking or entering and misdemeanor larceny. Bledsoe is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $1,000 secured bonds, a $1,500 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
Aug. 12
Derrick L. Barker, 22, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a female. Barker was released Aug. 12 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Tori M. Dowell, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Dowell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Robert D. Mahala, 42, of Lansing, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon. Mahala is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Aug. 13
Coutny L. Gonzalez, 32, of Saltville, Va., was charegd with a probation violation, larceny of a motor vehicle, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. Gonzalez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Chris S. Morley, 45, of Jefferson, was charged with a school attendance law violation. Morley was released Aug. 13 under a $315 cash bond.
Ricky L. Shelton, 56, of Creston, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Shelton was released Aug. 13 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Grant W. Warden, 34, of Piney Creek, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Warden was released Aug. 14 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $3,500 secured bond.
