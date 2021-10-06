The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 28
Jannie L. Dixon, 47, of Creston, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Dixon is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
James M. Pennington, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with injury to personal property and injury to real property. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under $1,500 secured bond.
Miguel A. Ramos, 25, of Crumpler, was charged with second degree trespassing. Ramos was released on Sept. 28 under a $500 secured bond.
Kimberly A. Stuart, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked but not by impaired revocation. Stuart was released on Sept. 29 under a written promise.
Kenneth E. Weaver, 60, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation, felony possession schedule II controlled substance and first degree trespassing. Weaver is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Sept. 29
Joseph A. Boccardy, 51, of Creston, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a place with controlled substances. Boccardy was released on Sept. 30 under a $3,500 secured bond and a $100,000 secured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, five counts of probation violation and possession of methamphetamine. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, two $1,500 secured bonds, a $4,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Christie L. Roberts, 36, of Deep Gap, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Roberts was released on Sept. 29 under a $200 cash bond.
Nikki R. Romans, 33, of Todd, was charged with having an expired registration card tag, two counts of driving while license revoked, driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun.
James R. Stanley, 41, of Creston, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Stanley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Elijah K. Weaver, 36, of Laurel Springs, was charged with driving while impaired. Weaver was released on Sept. 29 under a written promise.
Robert B. Woodie, 35, of Fleetwood, was charged with defrauding drug/alcohol screen tests. Woodie was released on Sept. 29 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Sept. 30
Joshua D. Chambers, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering. Chambers was released on Sept. 30 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Rene C. Martin, 40, of Ennice, was charged with assault on a female. Martin was released on Sept. 30 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 1
Matthew S. Duncan, 28, of Lansing, was charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and parole violation. Duncan is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Mark E. Miller, 41, of Creston, was charged with resisting a public officer and possession of methamphetamine. Miller was released on Oct. 1 under a $500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Hunter C. Shoffner, 25, of Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Shoffner was released on Oct. 1 under a written promise.
Oct. 2
Shawn L. Brannon, 38, of Mooresville, was charged with driving while license revoked. Brannon was released on Oct. 2 under a $500 secured bond.
Derek W. Scism, 30, of Blowing Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, injury to personal property, possession of a firearm by felon, resisting a public officer, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scism was released on Oct. 2 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Oct. 3
Joshua R. Slomkoski, 31, of Boone, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of injury to real property and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Slomkoski is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Lindsey C. Waln, 30, of Fleetwood, was charged with probation violation. Waln is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
