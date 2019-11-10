The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 1
Benjamin B. Czochara, 18, of Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired. Czochara was released Nov. 2 under a $500 secured bond.
Nov. 3
Regina B. Hall, 58, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Hall was released Nov. 3 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Ronnie A. Hall Jr., 28, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Hall was released Nov. 3 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 4
Milton R. Cook Jr., 48, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while license revoked, misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer and two probation violations. Cook is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $580 cash bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael R. Phillips, 52, of Fleetwood, was charged with violating a domestic protection order. Phillips was released Nov. 5 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Nov. 5
Timothy D. Baker, 34, of Salisbury, was charged with driving while license revoked. Baker was released Nov. 5 under a $750 secured bond.
Jennifer L. Hotchkiss, 31, of Rockwell, was charged with driving while license revoked. Hotchkiss was released Nov. 6 under a $500 secured bond.
Michael R. Phillips, 52, of Fleetwood, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Phillips is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 cash bond.
Nov. 6
Michael P. Roark, 47, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. Roark is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Nov. 7
Tony L. Miller, 40, of Laurel Springs, was charged with a probation violation. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Nov. 8
William J. Jones, 21, of Warnesville, was charged with violation of a court order. Jones was released Nov. 8 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Everett D. Sawyer, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Sawyer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
