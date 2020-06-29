The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 22
Shaun C. Dehaven, 36, of Warrensville, was charged with assault on a female. Dehaven was released June 23 under a $1,000 secured bond.
June 24
Christopher M. Darden, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Darden was released June 24 under a $500 secured bond.
Mark E. Hulin, 58, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and reckless driving. Hulin was released June 24 under two written promises.
