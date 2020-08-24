The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 15
Debra V. Barker, 57, of West Jefferson, was charged with 13 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Barker was released Aug. 15 under 13 $50,000 unsecured bonds.
Carmen W. Guthrie, 47, of Millers Creek, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Guthrie was released Aug. 15 under a written promise.
Maynar G. Mazariegos, 25, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with driving while impaired and no operator's license. Mazariegos was released Aug. 15 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 16
Rodrigo Hernandez, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area and no operator's license. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond.
Harley J. Mills, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, larceny of a motor vehicle, injury to personal property, driving while license revoked and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Mills is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Aug. 18
Rodney W. Bailey Jr., 36, of Damascus, Va., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a domestic violence protection order. Bailey is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Jason K. Boggs, 40, of Laurel Springs, was charged with two counts of assault on a female, communicating threats and failure to pay monies. Boggs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $480 cash bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Aug. 19
Nicole S. Fitzgerald, 37, was charged with driving while license revoked. Fitzgerald was released Aug. 19 under a $750 secured bond.
Annabelle J. Manuel, 26, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Manuel was released Aug. 19 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Marsha W. Parks, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering. Parks was released Aug. 19 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Bronson R. Triplett, 24, of Trade, Tenn., was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Triplett was released Aug. 19 under a $500 secured bond.
Aug. 20
Bethsy C. De La Rosa, 20, of Independance, Va., was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of LSD, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. De La Rosa is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Taylor J. Lunce, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations. Lunce is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Aug. 21
Faustino A. Denza, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Denza is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Oliver S. Escobor, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Escobor was released Aug. 21 under a $500 unsecured bond.
