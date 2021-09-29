The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 20
Caleb A Prichard, 24, of Todd, was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of selling methamphetamine. Prichard is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Sept. 21
Bryan A. Greer, 27, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Greer was released on Sept. 21 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Sept. 22
Victory A. Hernandez, 27, of Jefferson was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting. Hernandez was released on Sept. 22 under a written promise.
Tyler N. M. Liddle, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Liddle was released on Sept. 22 under a $7,000 secured bond.
Kiersten D. Sharpe, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Sharpe was released on Sept. 22 under a written promise.
Sept. 23
Jessica A. Scott, 33, of Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was released on Sept. 26 under a $500 secured bond.
Kiersten D. Sharpe, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with felony larceny. Sharpe was released on Sept. 23 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Sept. 24
Robert D. Cox, 48, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while license revoked and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Cox was released on Sept. 24 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Barry L. Severt, 59, of Laurel Springs, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Severt was released on Sept. 24 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Sept. 25
Etta E. Benge, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation, operating a vehicle with no inspection, hit and run regarding leaving the scene with property damage and obtaining a canceled, revoked or suspended certification tag. Benge is being held at he Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Sept. 26
Jeffery L. Eastridge, 47, of Creston, was charged with feeling/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving left of center, carrying a concealed weapon, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and IV-D non-support of a child. Eastridge is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond and a $300 cash bond.
Sept. 27
Joseph P. Graham Jr., 46, of Lansing, was charged with felony probation violation. Graham is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
