The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 28
Thomas A. Miller, 40, of Moravian Falls, was arrested on May 28 and released on May 29. No charge data was given.
Brittany S. Phipps, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation and two counts of IV-D non-support of a child. Phipps is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond and two $100 cash bonds.
Megan H. Pritchard, 20, of West Jefferson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and a hit and run. Pritchard was released on May 28 under no bond.
May 29
Christopher L. Farmer, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Farmer was released on June 2 under no bond.
Alex M. Gomez, 37 of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Gomez was released on May 29 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Derek V. I. Greer, 35, of Creston, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Greer was released on June 2 under a $2,000 cash bond.
May 30
Ashley N. Craig, 24, of Silas Creek, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Craig was released on June 3 under a $9,000 secured bond.
Joseph W. Dunning, 38, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny and communicating threats. Dunning was released on June 2 under a $5,000 secured bond and a $300 secured bond.
Justin E. Osborne, 35, of Moravian Falls, was charged with possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. Osborne was released on June 1 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Tamera L. Wyatt, 26, of Millers Creek, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wyatt was released on May 30 under a $2,500 secured bond.
May 31
Justin E. Huff, 28, of Lansing, was arrested on May 31 and released June 1. No charge data was given.
Mark E. Miller, 41, of Creston, was charged with driving while license revoked. Miller was released on May 31 under a $500 secured bond.
William H. Weaver, 63, of Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury. Weaver is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
June 1
Zoey F. Church, 19, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Church was released on June 1 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
June 3
Emily O. Hartzog, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Hartzog was released on June 3 under a $1,000 secured bond.
June 4
Christopher P. Aylesworth, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Aylesworth was released on June 4 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Joseph P. Graham Jr., 46, of Lansing, was charged with probation violation. Graham was released on June 4 under a $20,000 secured bond.
Jacob T. Whittington, 26, of Crumpler, was charged with simple assault. Whittington was released on June 4 under a $500 unsecured bond.
June 5
Anthony E. Belts Jr., 35, of Concord, was charged with driving while license revoked, felony larceny, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, resisting a public officer and reckless driving. Belts is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Emond J. Lacy, 31, of Charlotte, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer. Lacy was released on June 6 under a $10,000 secured bond.
June 6
Deborah L. Bollinger, 57, of Grassy Creek was arrested and released on June 6. No charge data was given.
Brian L. Miller, 40, of Jefferson was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Miller was released on June 6 under a $500 cash bond.
Marlon L. Hess, 64, of West Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property under a false pretense. Hess is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Sierra B. Neaves, 26, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of forgery of an instrument and obtaining property under a false pretense. Neaves was released on June 6 under a $5,000 secured bond.
