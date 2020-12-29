The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 15
Danielle N. Pennington, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Pennington was released on Dec. 15.
Dec. 21
Meghan D. Macemore, 25, of Wilkesboro, was charged with obtaining property under false pretenses, resisting a public officer, second degree trespassing, driving while license revoked, obtaining an ID using false information, first degree trespassing and financial card fraud. Macemore was released on Dec. 22 under a $1,500 secured bond, a $1,000 secured bond, and two $500 secured bonds.
Kelly W. Miller, 36, of Lansing, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, breaking or entering, injury to personal property and parole violation. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
James C. Sawyer, 46, of Warrensville, was charged with assault on a female. Sawyer was released on Dec. 21 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Dec. 22
Mikaila A. Canter, 22, of Lansing, was charged with breaking and or entering and driving with a fictitious title, registration card or tag. Canter was released on Dec. 22 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Joshua M. Hazlewood, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with parole violation. Hazlewood is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Christian N. Neese, 25, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana. Neese was released on Dec. 22 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Robert M. Walters, 23, of Todd, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana and a probation violation. Walters was released on Dec. 23 under a $25,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Dec. 24
Morgan S. Roten, 24, of Warrensville, was charged with FTA driving while license revoked and not impaired and operating a vehicle with no insurance and FTA possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roten was released on Dec. 28 under a $6,000 secured bond.
Lindsey C. Waln, 29, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault of a government official/employee, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. Waln is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Dec. 28
Jason K. Boggs, 41, of Laurel Springs, was charged with probation violation. Boggs was released on Dec. 28 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.