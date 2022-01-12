The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 4
Samuel P. Pack Jr., 41, of Crumpler, was charged with attempting to break or enter a building, two counts of communicating threats, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. Pack is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Amanda S. Severt, 33, of Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Severt was released on Jan. 5 under a $500 cash bond.
Jan. 5
Israel D. Daugherty, 41, of Lansing, was charged with violation of a court order. Daugherty was released on Jan. 6 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jan. 6
Michael D. Blevins, 46, of Lansing, was charged with insurance fraud and false report to police station. Blevins was released on Jan. 7 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Kelly F. Warnke, 37, of Sparta, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Warnke is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 7
Joseph R. Moser, 34, of Lansing, was charged with DWI level 5 and violation of unsupervised probation. Moser was released on Jan. 7 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Terry J. Saunders, 23, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation and having an expired registration card. Saunders was released on Jan. 7 under a $450 cash bond.
Benjamin N. Tirado, 64, of Lansing, was charged with post release parole violation. Tirado is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
Jan. 8
Anthony S. Anderson, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of second degree trespassing, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property, felony larceny, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, first degree trespassing, shoplifting of concealment goods and two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Anderson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $2,000 secured bonds, a $10,000 secured bond, a $1,600 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond, a $15,000 secured bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Timothy W. Bare, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with civil contempt. Bare was released on Jan. 10.
Robert D. Cox, 48, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Cox was released on Jan. 8 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Austin P. Hollifield, 21, of Lansing, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper. Hollifield was released on Jan. 8.
Sarah M. Huskins, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with uttering a forged endorsement. Huskins was released on Jan. 8.
Emmanuel M. Pennington, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and probation violation. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Corena L. Taylor, 57, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Taylor was released on Jan. 10 under a $563 cash bond.
Jan. 9
Joshua D. Boggs, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. Boggs was released on Jan. 9 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Joseph P. Graham Jr., 47, of Lansing, was charged with probation violation and resisting a public officer. Graham is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Brad J. Marquis, 39, of Warrensville, was charged with breaking and/or entering. Marquis is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Alvin W. C. Smith, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with first degree trespassing. Smith is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
