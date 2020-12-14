The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 7
Jody L. Milam, 46, of Creston, was charged with probation violation. Milam was released on Dec. 7 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Dec. 8
Ashley B. Wyatt, 28, of Lansing, was charged with probation violation. Wyatt was released on Dec. 13 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Dec. 11
Jason K. Boggs, 41, of Laurel Springs, was charged with probation violation. Boggs was released on Dec. 11 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Dec. 12
Glenda N. Wagoner, 60, of West Jefferson, was charged with cyberstalking. Wagoner was released on Dec. 12 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Terry D. Wagoner, 62, of West Jefferson, was charged with cyberstalking. Wagoner was released on Dec. 12 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Dec. 13
Gary A. Combs, 56, of Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Combs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $375 secured bond.
Heather K. Foust, 34, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while license revoked. Foust is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $550 cash bond.
Clinton J. Goodman, 33, of Lansing, was charged with being a habitual felon. He is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Jennifer K. Walton, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Walton was released on Dec. 13 under a $1,500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.