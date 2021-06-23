The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 14
Jessica R. Phillips, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to pay child support. Phillips was released on June 14 under a $150 cash bond.
Danielle E. Bouchelle, 27, of Fleetwood, was charged with resisting a public officer. Bouchelle was released on June 15 under a $1,000 secured bond.
June 15
Justina B. Coburn, 54, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Coburn was released on June 15 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Christopher M. Darden, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Darden was released on June 16 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Shelby D. Patrick, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with injury to personal property. Patrick was released on June 15.
June 16
Brandy N. Cooper, 25, of Florence, S.C., was charged with seven counts of misdemeanor larceny. Cooper is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under seven $500 secured bonds.
Anthony V. Moore, 31, of Florence S.C., was charged with five counts of misdemeanor larceny. Moore is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under five $500 secured bonds.
Zacharia D. Stanley, 32, of Nottingham, Penn., was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Stanley was released on June 16.
Patrick G. Wallace, 51, of Irmo, S.C., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Wallace was released on June 17 under a $548 cash bond.
June 17
Joshua D. Boggs, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and operating a vehicle with no inspection. Boggs was released on June 17 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Landon N. Boggs, 22, of Lansing, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Boggs was released on June 17 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Matthew D. Coldiron, 32, of Lansing, was charged with felony probation violation. Coldiron was released on June 17 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Abraham G. Jordan, 31, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan was released on June 17 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Shelby D Patrick, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with violation of a court order. Patrick was released on June 17 under a $500 secured bond.
Joey A. Ponce, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance, obtaining property under a false pretense, permitting vehicle operation with no inspection, driving a motor vehicle with no registration, two counts of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Ponce is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bond.
June 18
Emily O. Hartzog, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with merchant production code fraud. Hartzog is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
