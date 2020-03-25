The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 13
Tina S. Bodie, 45, of Boone, was charged with four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Bodie was released March 16 under a $1,500 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
Ethan S. Shrader, 20, of West Jefferson, was charged with careless and reckless driving. Shrader was released March 13 under a written promise.
March 14
Cameron E. Heustess, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Heustess was released March 16 under a $1,000 secured bond.
March 15
Cassie M. Dellinger, 38, of Jefferson, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer. Dellinger was released March 15 under a $1,500 secured bond.
March 16
Steven R. Hall, 61, of Creston, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Hall was released March 16 under a $24,500 secured bond.
Dalton W. Lister, 24, of Creston, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Lister was released March 16 under a $10,000 secured bond.
March 19
Justin L. Royal, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle. Royal was released March 20 under a $5,000 secured bond.
