The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 8
William H. Frye, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of child and a probation violation. Frye is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250 cash bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Nov. 9
Thomas L. Howard Jr., 30, of Crumpler, was charged with simple assault. Howard was released Nov. 9 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Adam M. Kendall, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Kendall was released Nov. 10 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 11
Sydnee K. Shepherd, 18, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Shepherd was released Nov. 11 under a $750 secured bond.
Nov. 12
Gregory S. McCormick, 37, of Greenville, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. McCormick was released Nov. 13 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Randall A. Phipps, 33, of Crumpler, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Phipps was released Nov. 13 under a $22,777.57 cash bond.
Joshua B. Weaver, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, two counts of assault on a female and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Weaver is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $1,000 secured bonds.
Nov. 13
Jeremy B. Hodges, 36, of Vilas, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, two probation violations and IV-D non-support of child. Hodges was released Nov. 14 under a $2,500 unsecured bond, a $5,675.18 cash bond, a $5,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Douglas R. Owens, 43, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Owens was released Nov. 14 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 15
Virgil N. Osborne, 50, of Creston, was charged with soliciting alms/begging for money. Osborne is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
