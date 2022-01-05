The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 28
Etta E. Benge, 49, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Benge is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Gregory L. Huff, 63, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Huff was released on Dec. 28 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor probation violation, five counts of driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation, driving while impaired, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, exceeding a safe speed, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, allowing an unlicensed to drive, three counts of driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, three counts of operating a vehicle with no inspection, altering a title/registration card/tag an second degree trespassing. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
Janet M. Walker, 45, of Todd, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Walker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Roy R. Wilson III, 30, of Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. Wilson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 29
Crystal D. Medley, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, school attendance law violation, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation. Medley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and a $2,000 secured bond.
Michael J. Nicolaisen, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of domestic violence protective order violation. Nicolaisen is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Gabriel L. C. Perez, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired level five, violation of unsupervised probation, second degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. Perez was released on Dec. 29 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $500 unsecured bond.
Jennifer K. Walton, 48, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Walton was released on Dec. 29 under a $500 secured bond.
Allen Q. Woods, 59, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female. Woods was released on Dec. 29 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Dec. 30
Jason O. Denny, 33, of Wilkesboro, was charged with felony larceny. Denny was released on Dec. 30 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Calvin E. Greer, 37, of Creston, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Greer was released on Dec. 30 under a $370 cash bond.
Crystal L. Maxwell, 42, of Wilkesboro, was charged with first degree trespassing and aiding and abetting larceny. Maxwell was released on Dec. 30 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jacob S. Moretz, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation and carrying a concealed weapon. Moretz was released on Dec. 31 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Allen Q. Woods, 59, of Creston, was charged with communicating threats. Woods was released on Dec. 30 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Dec. 31
Landon N. Boggs, 23, of Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay monies. Boggs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $748 cash bond.
Gary L. Robinson, 41, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Robinson was released on Jan. 1 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Jacob A. C. Roten, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Roten was released on Dec. 31 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Jan. 1
Matthew N. Jordan, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with removing, destroying and/or deactivating a larceny component. Jordan was released on Jan. 1 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Victoria L. Locklear, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. Locklear was released on Jan. 1 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
George L. Riffle, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with extradition/fugitive of another state. Riffle was released on Jan. 1 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Jan. 2
Gary W. Gick, 78, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Gick was released on Jan. 2.
Victoria R. Hamm, 58, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Hamm was released on Jan. 2 under a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 3
David D. Atwood, 58, of Laurel Springs, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. Atwood was released on Jan. 3 under a $2,500 secured bond.
