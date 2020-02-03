The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 25
Heather M. Bassinger, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Bassinger was released Jan. 25 under a $0 unsecured bond.
Jan. 26
Brandon J. Creswell, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of an alcoholic beverage in a state park. Creswell was released Jan. 26 under a $235 cash bond.
Mason M. Hamilton, 23, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Hamilton was released Jan. 26 under a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 27
Kevin D. Benedict, 35, of Creston, was charged with breaking or entering, disorderly conduct in a public building, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer. Benedict was released Jan. 29 under a $7,500 unsecured bond.
Marty J. Holsclaw, 28, of Wilkesboro, was charged with first-degree trespassing. Holsclaw was released Jan. 27 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Meghan D. Macemore, 24, of Wilkes, was charged with first-degree trespassing. Macemore was released Jan. 27 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Amanda L. Prevette, 34, of Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property under false pretenses, first-degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. Prevette was released Jan. 28 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jan. 28
Lora E. Garcia, 51, of Creston, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garcia is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Celestine R. Greene, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, simple assault, misdemeanor larceny and carrying a concealed weapon. Greene was released Jan. 28 under a $1,000 cash bond.
Kari N. Greer, 25, of Sparta, was charged with extradition/fugitive of other state and possession of drug paraphernalia. Greer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $315 cash bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Mason M. Hamilton, 23, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Hamilton was released Jan. 29 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Nicholas J. Merckling Jr., 38, of Saint Augustine, Fla., was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and violating a concealed handgun permit. Merckling is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond and a $150,000 secured bond.
Jacob S. Moretz, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny. Moretz was released Jan. 28 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jan. 29
Aleah M. Bentley, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bentley was released Jan. 29 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jennifer L. Williams, 30, of Sparta, was charged with a parole violation. Williams is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under no bond.
Jan. 30
Gary J. Brown, 51, of West Jefferson, was charged with a parole violation. Brown is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under no bond.
Jan. 31
Moises Garcia, 43, of Laurel Springs, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Garcia is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 cash bond.
Brittany S. Phipps, 26, of Lansing, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and a probation violation. Phipps is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.