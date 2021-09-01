The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 24
Andrew W. Noblett, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon and communicating threats. Noblett was released on Aug. 25 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Aug. 25
Matthew S. Duncan, 28, of Lansing, was charged with parole violation. Duncan is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under no bond.
Dustin M. Hurley, 36, of Millers Creek, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Hurley was released on Aug. 25 under a $700 secured bond.
Matthew N. Jordan, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle and three counts of injury to real property. Jordan was released on Aug. 25 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Virgil N, Osborne, 52, of Creston, was charged with simple assault. Osborne was released on Aug. 25 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Vanessa R. Sawyer, 20, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sawyer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond and a $433 secured bond.
Michael I. Williams, 46, of Millers Creek, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Williams was released on Aug. 25 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Aug. 26
Dallas T. Ferguson, 26, of Newton, was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of probation violation. Ferguson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond and two $5,000 secured bonds.
Derly M. Agua, 19, of Mexico, was charged with breaking or entering and misdemeanor larceny. Agua is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $952.41 cash bond.
Colton J. Walker, 23, of Butler, Tenn., was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Walker was released on Aug. 26 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Aug. 27
Christopher R. C. Chandler, 26, of Creston, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. Chandler was released on Aug. 27 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Ted M. Cooper, 32, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and assault on a government official/employee. Cooper is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Robert G. Norman Jr., 33, of Reidsville, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and two counts of probation violation. Norman is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and two $5,000 secured bonds.
Marvin R. Simcox, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with second degree trespassing. Simcox was released on Aug. 27 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
