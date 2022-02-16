Chanda Richardson
The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 7
Kyle D. Austin, 52, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communications. Austin is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center with a bond to be set.
Austin C. Blevins, 23, of Troutdale, Va., was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Blevins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
Julie A. McNeill, 40, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. McNeill was released on Feb. 7 under a written promise.
Jacob R. Toliver, 34, of Todd, was charged with statutory sex offense with a child by adult, indecent liberties with a child, two counts of felony secret peeping and four counts of second degree sex exploitation of a minor. Toliver is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.
Feb. 8
Elijah A. U. Bledsoe, 27, of Todd, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper, attempted larceny, speeding, reckless driving, three counts of driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation, three counts of violating a domestic violence protection order, four counts of probation violation, three counts of assault on a female, three counts of failing to work after being paid, having a simple worthless check, resisting a public officer and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Bledsoe is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond, two $1,500 secured bonds, a $15,000 secured bond, a $20,000 cash bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Feb. 9
Amanda D. Hyatt, 40, of Laurel Bloomery, Tn., was charged with extradition/fugitive of another state. Hyatt is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Cristian J. Mejia, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with sexual battery. Mejia was released on Feb. 10 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Caroline C. Melendez, 43, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Melendez was released on Feb. 10 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Feb. 10
Adam N. Campbell, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation and giving, lending or borrowing a license plate. Campbell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250 secured bond.
Feb. 11
Dennis D. Combs, 42, of Lansing, was charged with probation violation. Combs was released on Feb. 11 under a $5,000 secured bond.
