The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 25
Maynar G. Mazariegos, 25, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with driving while impaired. Mazariegos is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
April 26
Amanda D. Carpenter, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Carpenter was released April 26 under a $1,500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
April 27
Lillian M. Morsette, 19, of Boone, was charged with breaking or entering. Morsette was released April 27 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Dustin E. Pennington, 36, of Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen automobile, driving while license revoked, providing fictitious/false information to an officer, violation of an executive order and larceny of a motor vehicle. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
Alex C. Ramirez, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering. Ramirez was released April 27 under a $1,000 secured bond.
April 28
Amber M. Amon, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Amon was released April 28 under a $1,500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Matthew S. Duncan, 27, of Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Duncan is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond, a $1,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
May 1
Amie E. Brugier, 31, of Thomasville, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brugier is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $250,000 secured bond.
James A. Hamby, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with sexual battery. Hamby was released May 1 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Christopher C. Horrell, 44, of Asheboro, was charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Horrell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $1,000,000 secured bond.
Joseph R. Moser, 32, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. Moser was released May 1 under a written promise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.