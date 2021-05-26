The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 18
Lacy K. Dishman, 32, of Lansing, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespassing entering and remaining and misdemeanor probation violation. Dishman was released on May 19 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $4,000 secured bond.
Timothy J. Hardin, 49, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault on a female and probation violation. Hardin was released on May 19 under a $50,000 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
Tyler D. Lambert, 28, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of child support. Lambert was released on May 18 under two $250 cash bonds.
Angela A. Woodard, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Woodard is being held at Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
May 19
Jason K. Boggs, 41, of Helton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, two counts of assault on a female, communicating threats and cyberstalking. Boggs was released on May 19 under a $10,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Julia L. Croom, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property in a false pretense, failure to return rental property, driving while impaired, reckless driving and having no operators license. Croom is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 cash bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
John F. Cummings, 53, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while license revoked. Cummings was released on a $300 secured bond.
Sylvia S. Fonseca, 35, of Laurel Springs, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Fonseca is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Anthony G. Hopkins Jr., 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of assault on a female and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Hopkins Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Marvin R. Simcox, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with eight counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of operating a vehicle with no inspection, altering a title/registration or card/tag, using an expired card tag, using an expired inspection sticker, two counts of not displaying current registration plate and improper attachment of the registration plate. Simcox is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Amanda G. Smith, 30, of Spruce Pine, was charged with breaking and entering and two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Smith was released on May 19 under a $10,000 secured bond.
May 20
Jody L. Milam, 46, of Creston, was charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving while license revoked. Milam was released on May 20 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Richard L. Smith, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Smith is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
Derrick L. Barker, 23, of Lansing, was charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Barker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.