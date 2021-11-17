The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 8
Brian A. Dishman, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Dishman was released on Nov. 11 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Salvador Reyes, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Reyes was released on Nov. 8 under a custody release.
Jeremy D. Snyder, 44, of Creston, was charged with three counts of having no operators license, two counts of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and three counts of altering a title/registration card/tag. Snyder was released on Nov; 9 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Nov. 9
Samantha D. Canter, 30, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Canter was released on Nov. 9 under a $228 secured bond.
Teaira L. Hawkins, 29, of North Wilkes, was charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hawkins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $488 secured bond.
Virgil N. Osborne, 52, of Creston, was charged with simple assault, driving while license revoked, having an expired or no inspection and cruelty to animals. Osborne was released on Nov. 12 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Jessica R. Phillips, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no inspection and altering a title/registration card/tag. Phillips was released on Nov. 9 under a $550 cash bond.
Nov. 10
Adam N. Campbell, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Campbell was released on Nov. 10 under a $615 cash bond.
Cassandra J. Dula, 41, of Fleetwood, was charged with post release violation. Dula is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
Jon E. Patterson, 45, of North Wilkes, was charged with felony larceny. Patterson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Nov. 11
Michelle L. Tabb, 45, of Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Tabb is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
Nov. 12
Johnathon L. Beane, 26, of Lenoir, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Beane is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $470 cash bond.
Moises S. Gomez, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and having no operators license. Gomez was released on Nov. 12 under a written promise.
Claude K. Weaver, 54, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no inspection. Weaver was released on Nov. 13 under a $4,000 secured bond.
Nov. 13
Amanda D. Carpenter, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny by changing a price tag and misdemeanor larceny. Carpenter was released on Nov. 13 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Eric D. C. McAlister, 34, of Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. McAlister is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Paul E. Millsaps, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Millsaps is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Nov.14
Matthew D. Coldiron, 32, of Lansing, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Coldiron is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Thomas J. Hamm, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Hamm is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $400 cash bond.
Wayne Jackson, 62, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. Jackson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Samuel P. Pack Jr., 41, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female, resisting a public officer and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Pack is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Sandra A. Reedy, 51, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault and two counts of assault on a government official/employee. Reedy is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Nov. 15
Jeffrey M. McClure, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. McClure is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
