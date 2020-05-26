The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 16
Nathan S. Ellis, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Ellis was released May 16 under a custody release.
May 17
Timothy W. Bare, 51, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired. Bare was released May 17 under a custody release.
May 19
Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Foster was released May 19 under a $500 secured bond.
Maison T. McNeill, 22, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. McNeill was released May 20 under a $500 secured bond.
May 20
Chase N. Canter, 22, of Wilkesboro, was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny. Canter was released May 20 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Luke D. Rupard, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Rupard was released May 20 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
May 21
Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with breaking or entering. Foster was released May 21 under a $1,500 secured bond.
May 22
Nathan D. Greer, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Greer was released May 22 under a $500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.