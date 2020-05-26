The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

May 16

Nathan S. Ellis, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Ellis was released May 16 under a custody release.

May 17

Timothy W. Bare, 51, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired. Bare was released May 17 under a custody release.

May 19

Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Foster was released May 19 under a $500 secured bond.

Maison T. McNeill, 22, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. McNeill was released May 20 under a $500 secured bond.

May 20

Chase N. Canter, 22, of Wilkesboro, was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny. Canter was released May 20 under a $1,500 secured bond.

Luke D. Rupard, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Rupard was released May 20 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.

May 21

Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with breaking or entering. Foster was released May 21 under a $1,500 secured bond.

May 22

Nathan D. Greer, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Greer was released May 22 under a $500 secured bond.

