The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 30
Samantha L. Henson, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with four counts of a felony probation violation out of the county. Henson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
April 1
Rex W. Cummings, 64, of Warrensville, was charged with fleeing/edluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to report the new address of a sex offender and failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, driving while license revoked, failing to surrender title/registration card or tag, canceled/revoked/suspended certificate tag and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Cummings is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $2,500 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond and a $16,000 secured bond.
April 3
Jason D. Fenner, 45, of Hampton, Tenn., was charged with driving while impaired, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and driving while license revoked. Fenner was released April 4 under a $500 secured bond, a $1,000 secured bond and a $3,000 secured bond.
