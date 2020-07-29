The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 17
Adam N. Campbell, 37, of Crumpler, was charged with non IV-D non-support of child. Campbell was released on July 20 under a $100 cash bond.
July 18
Joseph A. Boccardy, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with burning personal property. Boccardy was released on July 18 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Donald M. Byrd, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer. Byrd was released on July 19 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Matthew N. Jordan, 31, of West Jefferson was charged with resisting a public officer and aggressive driving. Jordan was released on July 18 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Sandra A. Reedy, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with assaulting a government official/employee. Reedy was released on July 18 under a $2,500 secured bond.
July 19
Joshua R. Bare, 32, of Laurel Springs, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Bare was released on July 20 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Tyler T. Gilley, 31, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of up to one and a half ounces of marijuana. Gilley was released on July 19 under a $500 secured bond.
Larry T. Latham, 40, of Creston, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Latham was released on July 20 under a $2,000 secured bond.
July 20
Kayla S. Dehaven, 30, of Warrensville, was charged with uttering of a forged instrument. Dehaven was released on July 21 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Melissa D. Rash, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny. Rash is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Nathan L. Woodie, 29, of Crumpler, was charged with two probation violations. Woodie was released on July 20 under a $1,000 cash bond.
July 21
Harold G. Greer, 71, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Greer was released on July 21 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Jeffery N. McCoy, 50, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked. McCoy was released on July 21 under a written promise.
Tony R. Plitt, 38, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Plitt was released on July 22 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Roger G. Ray, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ray was released on July 22 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Nicole M. Solomon, 30, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Solomon was released on July 21 under a $500 secured bond.
Grant W. Warden, 34, of Piney Creek, was charged with larceny by employee, possession of methamphetamine and safe cracking. Warden was released on July 21 under a $3,500 secured bond.
July 22
Christopher M. Gentry, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault by strangulation. Gentry was released on July 22 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Clinton J. Goodman, 33, of Lansing, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats. Goodman was released on July 24 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Jordan C. Hamilton, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with a simple worthless check. Hamilton was released on July 22 under a $708 cash bond.
Destiny S. Travis, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with two instances of driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premisses. Travis was released on July 22 under a $3,000 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
July 23
Maurice Lindsay, 62, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. Lindsay is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
July 24
Joey A. Ponce, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Ponce is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 surety bond, a $2,500 secured bond and a $3,500 secured bond.
