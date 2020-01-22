The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 10
Jeremy R. Greer, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Greer was released Jan. 10 under a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Christina M. Jenkins, 55, of Boone, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. Jenkins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Lloyd A. Testerman Jr., 30, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. Testerman was released Jan. 10 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jan. 11
Layne S. Ham, 26, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. Ham was released Jan. 11 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Charles E. Lipford, 44, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with a probation violation. Lipford is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,350.50 cash bond.
Jan. 12
Elijah A. Bledsoe, 25, of Todd, was charged with three probation violations. Bledsoe was released Jan. 13 under a $2,583.09 cash bond, a $2,500 secured bond and a $2,170 cash bond.
Alex C. Ramirez, 25, of Taylorsville, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Ramirez was released Jan. 12 under a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 13
Randy P. Barr, 48, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Barr was released Jan. 13 under a $750 secured bond.
Tuesday A. Greene, 19, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Greene was released Jan. 14 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Lora O. Thompson, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Thompson was released Jan. 13 under a $500 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Jan. 14
Bryan H. Crandell, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and misdemeanor larceny. Crandell was released Jan. 14 under a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Christopher M. Darden, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, larceny of chose in action, attempted cyberstalking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana one-half to one-and-a-half ounces and two probation violations. Darden is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond, a $25,000 secured bond, a $425 cash bond and a $500 secured bond.
Austin L. Miller Sr., 51, of Fleetwood, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Miller was released Jan. 15 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jamison S. Smith, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Smith was released Jan. 14 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Lindsay C. Waln, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and first degree trespassing entering/remaining. Waln is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $5,000 secured bonds.
Jan. 15
Kelly A. Blevins, 42, of Lansing, was charged with 20 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and two probation violations. Blevins was released Jan. 16 under a $25,000 secured bond and two $10,000 secured bonds.
Michael W. Price, 18, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering. Price was released Jan. 16 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
