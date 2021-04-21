The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 10
Amanda S. Severt, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to pay child support. Severt was released on April 10 under a $180 secured bond.
April 11
Brian L. Miller, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and IV-non-support of a child. Miller was released on April 11 under a $380 secured bond and a $885 secured bond.
April 12
Brian A. Dishman, 30, of Laurel Springs, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked. Dishman was released on April 12 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Julie A. McNeill, 39, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a government official/employee and resisting a public officer. McNeill is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Emmanuel M. Pennington, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, possession of methamphetamine and defrauding dug/alcohol screen tests. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 unsecured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
Jennifer N. Tobin, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Tobin was released on April 15 under a $30,000 secured bond.
April 13
Jeremy L. Church, 24, of Valley Crucis, was charged with possession of a counterfeit instrument currency check and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Church was released on April 13 under a $4,000 secured bond.
Meghan D. Macemore, 25, of Wilkes, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny. Macemore was released on April 13 under a written promise.
Kimberly D. Rominger, 43, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked. Rominger was released on April 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
April 14
Robert Z. Bratton, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with IV-non-support of a child. Bratton was released under a $0 cash bond on April 14.
Chad R. Coldiron, 38, of Fleetwood, was charged with IV-non-support of a child. Coldiron was released on April 14 under a $500 cash bond.
Gregory K. Elliott, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Elliott was released on April 16 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Johnathan L. Rash, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with extradition/fugitive of another state. Rash was released on April 14 under a $10,000 secured bond.
April 15
Edward C. Baker, 51, of Sparta, was charged with extradition/fugitive of another state. Baker was released on April 15 under a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Jeremy A. Scism, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Scism was released on April 15 under a $2,500 secured bond.
April 16
Thomas A. Miller, 40, of Moravian Falls, was charged with driving while impaired. Miller was released on April 18.
April 18
Sincere J. Leeper, 18, of Creston, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Leeper was released on April 18 under a $3,500 secured bond.
