The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 30
Katherine V. Salsbery, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Salsbery was released on July 30 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jeremy D. Snyder, 44, of Boone, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, having no operator’s license and two counts of altering a title, registration card or tag. Snyder was released on July 30 under a $3,000 secured bond and a $1 secured bond.
July 31
Elijah A. U. Bledsoe, 28, of Todd, was charged with assault on a female, extradition/fugitive of another state and probation violation. Bledsoe was released on Aug. 2 under a $1,000 secured bond, a $30,000 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
Kristopher D. Eller, 39, of Creston, was charged with non IV-D support of a child, assault on a female and injury to personal property. Eller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,860 cash bond and a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Thomas J. Hamm, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with non IV-D support of a child. Hamm is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $650.43 cash bond.
Joshua A. Royal, 38, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespassing and habitual felon. Royal was released on July 31 under a $2,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Aug. 3
Anthony S. Anderson, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and first degree trespassing. Anderson was released on Aug. 4 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Aug. 4
Norman D. Critcher Jr., 42, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Critcher is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
Troy S. Latham, 41, of Creston, was charged with driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation. Latham was released on Aug. 4 under a $450 cash bond.
Gary L. Mahala, 41, of Creston, was charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid with intent to sell or distribute, selling and/or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, selling and delivering a schedule III controlled substance and selling a schedule I controlled substance. Mahala is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Michelle W. Rodriguez, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with three counts of probation violation and defrauding drug/alcohol screen tests. Rodriguez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Aug. 8
Dale F. Brown, 73, of Creston, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery and communicating threats. Brown was released on Aug. 8 under a $1,500 secured bond.
John T. McCoy Jr., 54, of Creston, was charged with communicating threats and a harassing phone call. McCoy is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 unsecured bond.
Dale R. Mead, 61, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, having no operators license, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light and siren, hit and run leaving severe property damage, resisting a public officer, carrying a concealed gun, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed gun after consuming alcohol with no permit and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. Mead is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Derrick M. Wilhaus, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with non IV-D support of a child. Wilhaus is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $893.41 cash bond.
Aug. 9
Jose M. F. Gomez, 21, of Boone, was charged with having no operators license and driving while impaired. Gomez was released on Aug. 9. No bond information was given.
