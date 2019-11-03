The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 25
Anthony D. Brinegar, 45, of Crumpler, was charged with failure to disperse on command. Brinegar was released Oct. 25 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Bryan A. Rasnake, 34, of Bristol, Va., was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. Rasnake was released Oct. 26 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 26
Cherri L. Roark, 42, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Roark was released Oct. 27 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Laramie S. Roark, 42, of Crumpler, was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny. Roark was released Oct. 27 under a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 27
Donald H. Adams, 52, of Jefferson, was charged with larceny by merchant product code fraud, misdemeanor larceny, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Adams is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Pennington was released Oct. 27 under a $370 cash bond.
Kenneth K. Pittman, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pittman was released Oct. 27 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Oct. 29
Christopher C. Campbell, 27, of Grassy Creek, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and extradition/fugitive of other state. Campbell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Oct. 30
Adam T. Johnson, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Johnson was released Oct. 31 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 31
Kisha N. Greene, 45, of Boone, was charged with IV-D non-support child. Greene was released Oct. 31 under a $180 cash bond.
Nov. 1
Andrew J. Russell, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Russell was released Nov. 1 under a written promise.
