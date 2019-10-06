The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 27
Ashley B. Allen, 27, of Lansing, was charged with cruelty to animals. Allen was released Sept. 27 under a $370 cash bond.
George C. Shumate, 74, of Lansing, was charged with second degree trespass and assault on a female. Shumate was released Sept. 30 under two $1,000 secured bonds.
Sept. 28
Valarie A. Cruey, 42, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked. Cruey was released Sept. 28 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Kellie D. Dolinger, 35, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Dolinger is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
Gerald E. Harris, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering. Harris was released Sept. 28 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Ronald T. Maxwell, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering. Maxwell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
Sept. 29
Danielle E. Brown, 43, of Zabulon, was charged with two counts of simple worthless check. Brown was released Oct. 3 under a $691 cash bond.
Sept. 30
Timothy W. Denney, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag and possessing or receiving stolen property from a construction site. Denney was released Sept. 30 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Russell G. Trivette, 38, of Creston, was charged with no operator's license and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Trivetter was released Sept. 30 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Oct. 1
Anthony T. Hayton, 22, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with domestic criminal trespass. Hayton was released Oct. 1 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Kimberly D. Rominger, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance Rominger was released Oct. 2 under a $1,00 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Casey J. Ward, 31, of Boone, was charged with altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual felon, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and IV-D non-support child. Ward is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $550 cash bond, a $5,000 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond, a $50,000 secured bond and a $150,000 secured bond.
Oct. 2
Kyle E. Faulkner, 31, of Fleetwood, was charged with two probation violations. Faulkner was released Oct. 2 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jessica M. Maine, 29, of Creston, was charged with two school attendance law violations. Maine was released Oct. 2 under a $370 cash bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 3
William A. Barker, 34, of Laurel Springs, was charged with driving while license revoked. Barker was released Oct. 3 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Kimberly M. Coe, 39, of Grassy Creek, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Coe was released Oct. 3 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Tanya K. Duncan, 41, of Lansing, was charged with selling methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Duncan was released Oct. 3 under a $9,000 secured bond.
Lora E. Garcia, 51, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Garcia is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
Michelle D. Rash, 35, of Fleetwood, was charged with injury to personal property. Rash was released Oct. 3 under a written promise.
Trinidad P. Vargas, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vargas was released Oct. 3 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Oct. 4
Marvin R. Simcox, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with expired registration card/tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving while license revoked and expired or no inspection. Simcox is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
