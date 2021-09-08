The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 31
Shawn L. Brannon, 38, of Mooresville, was charged with driving while license revoked. Brannon was released on Aug. 31 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond.
Sept. 2
Douglas R. Owen, 45, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Owen is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Sept. 3
Megan G. Hayden, 30, of Saltville, Va., was charged with driving while impaired and failing to stop at a flashing red light. Hayden was released on Sept. 3.
Noel F. M. Hernandez, 21, of Todd, was charged with driving while impaired. Hernandez was released on Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.