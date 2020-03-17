The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 6
Kristy G. Blevins, 43, of Todd, was charged with felony larceny merchant product code fraud. Blevins was released March 6 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
March 7
Ricky O. Barnes, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barnes was released March 8 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Brandon J. Creswell, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with open container after consuming alcohol and driving while impaired. Creswell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
March 8
Dennis L. Lyalls, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Lyalls was released March 8 under a $500 secured bond and a $500 unsecured bond.
March 9
Donnie J. Drew, 49, of Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a female. Drew is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, a $2,500 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
Douglas R. Owen, 44, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay monies. Owen is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $300 cash bond.
Mickey D. Prevette, 33, of Fleetwood, was charged with larceny by removing/destroying.deactivating component, misdemeanor larceny and first degree trespass. Prevette is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
March 10
Santana N. Brooks, 33, of Jefferson, was charged with simple worthless check and failure to pay monies. Brooks is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $916.62 cash bond.
Cathy W. Watson, 67, of Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Watson was released March 10 under a written promise.
March 11
Eric L. Danner, 45, of Todd, was charged with driving while license revoked and expired registration card/tag. Danner was released March 11 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Valerie E. Hopkins, 38, of Jefferson, was charged with a school attendance law violation. Hopkins was released March 11 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Issac N. Hoppers, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with two school attendance law violations and a review. Hoppers was released March 11 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Troy S. Latham, 40, of Crumpler, was charged with ten counts of driving while license revoked, three counts of failure to wear a seatbelt as a driver, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and speeding. Latham was released March 11 under a $2,000 secured bond.
March 12
Christopher M. Gentry, 21, of Laurel Springs, was charged with assault on a female. Gentry was released March 12 under a $500 unsecured bond.
