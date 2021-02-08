The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 2
Waylon R. Foster, 37, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of extradition/fugitive other state. Foster is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Patrick S. Rigsbee, 29, of Withfield, Va. was charged with parole violation. Rigsbee is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Feb. 3
Heather M. Carter, 29, of Durham, was charged with first degree trespassing enter/remain. Carter is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
Corey K. Dillard, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Dillard was released on Feb. 4 under a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Feb. 4
Katlynn M. Stover, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation and defrauding an innkeeper. Stover is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Angela A. Woodard, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Woodard was released on Feb. 4 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Feb. 5
Tammy M. Hardin, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Hardin is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond, a $3,500 secured bond, a $250,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Brittany S. Phipps, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Phipps was released on Feb. 6 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Bryan W. Stanley, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and two counts of possession of firearm by felon. Stanley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond, a $250,000 secured bond, a $25,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Scott W. Zubor, 41, of Todd, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Zubor was released on Feb. 5 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Feb. 6
William H. Frye, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with parole violation. Frye is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Jacob S. Moretz, 23, of Jefferson, was charged with three counts of probation violation, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and aiding and abetting larceny. Moretz is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond, a $2,500 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond, a $1,000 secured bond, a $500 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Feb. 7
Charles W. Williams, 29, of Millers Creek, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was released on Feb. 7 under a $15,000 secured bond and a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 8
Matthew J. Church, 25, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Church is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond and a $500 secured bond.
John W. Demeny, 24, of Wilkesboro, was charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and a post release violation. Demeny is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond, a $1,500 secured bond and a $100,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.