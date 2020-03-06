The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 28
Ricky D. Finley, 33, of White Top, Va., was charged with extradition/fugitive of another state. Finley is being held at the Ashe Count Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Timothy D. Hartzog, Jr., 23, of Lansing, was charged with harboring/aiding certain persons. Hartzog was released Feb. 29 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Kayla L. Widener, 30, of White Top, Va., was charged with extradition/fugitive of another state. Widener is being held at the Ashe Count Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
March 1
Patrick T. Liner, 46, of Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Liner was released March 1 under a $500 unsecured bond.
March 2
Jacob S. Moretz, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Moretz was released March 4 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Gregory A. R. Wellington, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and communicating threats. Wellington was released March 3 under a $500 secured bond and a $2,000 secured bond.
March 3
Christy L. Latham, 43, of Creston, was charged with seven counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Latham is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.
Kenneth D. Norris, 38, of Elk Park, was charged with two probation violations. Norris is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
March 4
Jonathan B. Blevins, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Blevins was released March 4 under a custody release.
March 5
Kirsten E. Corpening, 27, of Fleetwood, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation out of county. Corpening was released March 5 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael E. Currie, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Currie is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Benny T. McNeill, Jr., 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and twelve counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. McNeill is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.