The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 26
Shawn L. Brannon, 38, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while license revoked. Brannon is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Georgia R. Goss, 37, of Fleetwood, was charged with non IV-D non-support of a child and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Goss was released on Oct. 27 under a $4,360 cash bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
Rey M. Ladera, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with first degree trespassing, entering and remaining. Ladera was released on Oct. 26 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Nathan A. Stokes, 32, of Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired. Stokes was released on Oct. 26 under a written promise.
Oct. 27
Brad J. Marquis, 39, of Warrensville, was charged with felony larceny. Marquis was released on Oct. 28 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Oct. 28
Jason A. Bollinger, 38, of Grassy Creek, was charged with driving while impaired. Bollinger was released on Oct. 28. No bond information has been given.
Obadiah S. Doctor-Jabbar, 35, of Wilmington, was charged with driving while impaired. Doctor-Jabbar was released on Oct. 28. No bond information has been given.
Melanie L. Jones, 40, of Sparta, was charged with school attendance law violation. Jones was released on Oct. 28 under a $329.50 cash bond.
Megan L. Maze, 24, of Crumpler, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child, 11 counts of driving while license revoked, four counts of altering a title/registration card/tag, failure to report an accident, unsafe tires, two counts of operating a vehicle with no inspection, failure to comply with monies, two counts of failure to wear a seatbelt, delivering/accepting a blank open title, exceeding posted speed, three counts of having an expired registration card/tag, having no operators license, two counts of having no liability insurance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce. Maze was released on Oct. 30 under three $1,000 secured bonds, a $323.82 cash bond, a $402.50 cash bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Julie A. McNeill, 40, of Lansing, was charged with false ambulance request. McNeill is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
David M. Tuttle, 48, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired. Tuttle was released on Oct. 28 under a written promise.
Oct. 29
William R. Calhoun, 65, of Laurel Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. Calhoun was released on Oct. 29 under a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Joshua M. Hazelwood, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit instrument currency check, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hazelwood is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Nicole M. Solomon, 31, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Solomon is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Elijah K. Weaver, 36, of Laurel Springs, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Weaver was released on Oct. 29 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 30
Jonathan E. Davis, 38, of Jefferson, was charged with three counts of IV-D non-support of a child. Davis was released on Oct. 30 under two $100 cash bonds and a $370 cash bond.
Dustin A. Quick, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a felony and possession of methamphetamine. Quick was released on Oct. 30 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Oct. 31
Joshua D. Maine, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with altering a title/registration card/tag, two counts of driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation, three counts of operating a vehicle with no inspection, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and having an expired registration card/tag. Maine was released on Nov. 1 under a $750 cash bond.
Mark E. Miller, 41, of Creston, was charged with resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Miller was released on Oct. 31 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Travis R. Phillips, 44, of Creston, was charged with selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance. Phillips was released on Oct. 31 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Terry L. Stamper, 55, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Stamper was released on Oct. 31 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Shirley A. Tincher, 62, of Denton, was charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute a counterfeit controlled substance. Tincher is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Nov. 1
Carl S. Johnson, 74, of Lansing, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Johnson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jessica L. Stuart, 38, of Creston, was charged with having no liability insurance, operating a vehicle with no inspection and having a cancelled/revoked/suspended certification tag. Stuart is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $450 secured bond.
