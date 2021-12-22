The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 13
Darrell W. Blevins, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of driving while license revoked, altering a title/registration card or tag, having an expired inspection sticker and having an expired registration card or tag. Blevins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Matthew D. Coldiron, 32, of Lansing, was charged with probation violation. Coldiron is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Timothy D. Hartzog, 43, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of probation violation, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and having no operators license. Hartzog is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Dec. 14
Jeremy P. Gibbs, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with parole violation. Gibbs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
Daniel L. Goodman, 37, of Lansing, was charged with resisting a public officer, communicating threats, two counts of injury to real property and assault on a government official/employee. Goodman was released on Dec. 16 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Marty J. Holesclaw, 30, of Moravian Falls, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of probation violation. Holesclaw was released on Dec. 17 under a $1,500 secured bond and an $8,000 secured bond.
Benjamin J. Reece, 37, of Mountain City, Tn., was charged with extradition/fugitive of another state. Reece is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
Dec. 15
Israel D. Daugherty, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Daugherty was released on Dec. 15 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Waylon R. Foster, 38, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and taking or withholding a debit card. Foster is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Jeremy D. Snyder, 44, of Creston, was charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of having no operators license, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of altering a title/registration card or tag. Snyder is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and a $2,000 secured bond.
Dec. 16
Christopher J. Richardson Sr., 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with cyberstalking. Richardson was released on Dec. 17 under a $303 cash bond.
Jennifer K. Walton, 48, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Walton was released on Dec. 16 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Dec. 17
John C. Barr, 48, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, driving left of center and resisting a public officer. Barr was released on Dec. 17.
Lee A. Bartley, 72, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Bartley was released on Dec. 17.
Chase E. Chatham, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by felon. Chatham is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Dec. 19
Calie R. Bennett, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor probation violation, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance and selling and or delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bennett is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
