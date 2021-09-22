The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 13
Tanya K. Duncan, 43, of Lansing, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Duncan was released on Sept. 13 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Blake C. Huffman, 27, of Crumpler, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Huffman was released on Sept. 13 under a $800 cash bond.
James F. Lewis, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, canceling a revoked suspended certificate tag and operating a vehicle with no inspection. Lewis was released on Sept. 15under a $1,500 secured bond.
Evelyn V. Powers, 35, of Vilas, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Powers is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jennifer K. Walton, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Walton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $618 cash bond.
William H. Weaver, 64, of Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and assault inflicting serious injury. Weaver was released on Sept. 13 under a $494 cash bond.
Sept. 14
Oscar A. Estrada, 27, of Boone, was charged with assault on a female and resisting a public officer. Estrada was released on Sept. 14 under two $1,000 secured bonds.
William A. Hodges, 46, of Vilas, was charged with parole violation. Hodges was released on Sept. 17 under no bond.
Kelly W. Miller, 37, of Lansing, was charged with second degree trespassing, assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and or entering and injury to personal property. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Jeremy D. Snyder, 44, of Boone, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Snyder was released on Sept. 14 under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 15
Caleb A. Prichard, 24, of Todd, was charged with communicating threats and first degree trespassing. Prichard was released on Sept. 16 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Sept. 16
Kevin L. Dishman, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny. Dishman was released on Sept. 16 under a written promise.
Parker M. Simino, 18, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to pay monies. Simino was released on Sept. 16 under a $361.58 secured bond.
Sean M. Stamper, 36, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, having an expired registration card/tag, operating a vehicle with no inspection and driving or allowing a motor vehicle to be operating with no registration. Stamper is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $550 cash bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Renee Stout, 38, of Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property under a false pretense. Stout was released on Sept. 16 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Allen Q. Woods, 59, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Woods was released on Sept. 16 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Sept. 17
Randall W. Cox, 46, of Creston, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Cox was released on Sept. 17 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Faith N. Grogan, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property under a false pretense. Grogan was released on Sept. 17 under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 18
Anthony S. Anderson, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with second degree trespassing and shoplifting concealment goods. Anderson was released on Sept. 19 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Edgar G. Evans, 49, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Evans is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $411.25 cash bond.
Jessica L. Weaver, 30, of Warrensville, was charged with second degree trespassing. Weaver was released on Sept. 18.
Sept. 19
Katherine E. Horner, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Horner was released on Sept. 19.
Armando S. Sanchez, 36, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and having no operators license. Sanchez was released on Sept. 19 under custody release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.