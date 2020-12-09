The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 30
James A. Hamby, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Hamby was released Dec. 2 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Marvin R. Simcox, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with failing to appear on charges of fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and three counts of driving while license revoked. Simcox was released Nov. 30 under two $500 secured bonds.
Grant W. Warden, 34, of Jefferson, was charged with failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked, permitting operation without insurance, possession of methamphetamine, safe cracking, larceny by employee and two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Warden was released Dec. 4 under a$25,000 secured bond.
Dec. 1
Tequilla M. James, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, driving while license revoked and a probation violation. James is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and two $5,000 secured bond.
Kevin M. Moyer, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with a child support violation. Moyer was released Dec. 1 under a $780.80 cash bond.
Cory D. Rash, 29, of Crumpler, was charged with six counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Rash is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Ladarral S. Toomer, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer. Toomer was released Dec. 5 under a $1,500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Dec. 2
Joseph W. Dunning, 38, of Lansing, was charged with seven counts of breaking and or entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, possession of methamphetamine, uttering a forged instrument and possession of five or more counterfeit instruments. Dunning was released Dec. 3 under a $24,000 secured bond.
Dec. 3
Derrick L. Barker, 22, of Lansing, was charged with two probation violations and failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Barker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Dec. 4
Nicole L. Blakeman, 20, of Todd, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Blakeman was released Dec. 4 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Boen W. Crouse, 18, of Creston, was charged with driving after consuming under the age of 21. Crouse was released Dec. 4 under a written promise.
Anthony G. Hopkins Jr., 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Hopkins was released Dec. 4 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Dec. 5
Jason K. Boggs, 41, of Laurel Springs, was charged with a probation violation, assault on a female and failure to pay monies and failing to appear on charges of cyberstalking, simple assault, injury to personal property and assault on a female. Boggs was released Dec. 5 under a $480 cash bond, a $1,000 secured bond and two $5,000 secured bonds.
Dec. 6
Jason W. Porter II, 28, of Wilkes, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked. Po
