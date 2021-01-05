The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 29
Timothy C. Harless, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property, breaking and or entering, larceny after a break or enter, driving while license revoked and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Curtis is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
David L. Hornsby, 39, of Sparta, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Hornsby was released on Dec. 30 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jennifer L. Williams, 31, of Sparta, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple passion of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling methamphetamine and delivering Methamphetamine. Williams was released on Jan. 1 under a $150,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Dec. 30
Dennis D. Combs, 41, of Lansing, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and IV-D non-support of a child. Combs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $5,000 cash bond.
Dec. 31
Daniel J. Boone, 59, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Boone was released on Dec. 31 under a $750 secured bond.
Crystal G. Taylor, 40, of Boone, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was released on Dec. 31 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jan. 1
Ronnie A. Hall Jr., 30, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Hall was released on Jan. 3 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Raymond C. Miller, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and resisting a public officer. Miller was released on Jan 1. under a $500 secured bond.
James M. Pennington, 20, of West Jefferson, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 2
Richard E. McCurdy, 55, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. McCurdy was released on Jan. 2 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Alex R. Rash, 29, of Todd, was charged with fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, probation violation and driving with no operator's license. Rash was released on Jan. 2 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Jan. 3
Reginald S. Elledge, 45, of Fleetwood, was charged with murder. Elledge is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center with no bond.
Gregory K. Ellison, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with a child support violation. Ellison is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,290 cash bond.
Rodrigo Hernandez, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to wear a seatbelt. Hernandez was released on Jan. 3.
Nathan C. Severt, 23, of Creston, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Severt was released on Jan. 3 under two $2,500 secured bonds.
