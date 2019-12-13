The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 7
Jessica N. Blevins, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of fraudulent disposal of mortgage property and driving while license revoked. Blevins was released Dec. 10 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Logan M. Gregory, 25, of Boone, was charged with shoplifting, first degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gregory was released Dec. 7 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Dec. 8
Sabino S. Colchado, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Colchado was released Dec. 8 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Coley W. Craft, 27, of Lexington, was charged with driving while impaired. Craft was released Dec. 8 under a written promise.
Dec. 9
Ashley O. Church, 27, of Miller Creek, was charged with 43 counts of larceny by an employee. Church was released Dec. 9 under a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Dec. 10
Crystal D. Medley, 38, of Creston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by an inmate and a probation violation. Medley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and two $10,0000 secured bonds.
Dec. 11
Joshua D. Burton, 30, of Millers Creek, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Burton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $398.10 cash bond.
Larry T. Latham, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support child. Latham was released Dec. 11 under a $355 cash bond.
Harold W. Turner, 48, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance and misdemeanor larceny. Turner was released Dec. 11 under two $500 secured bonds.
Sally B. Wilson, 55, of Todd, was charged with resisting a public officer. Wilson was released Dec. 11 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Dec. 12
Christopher W. Kesler, 39, of Boone, was charged with assault on a female, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, interfering with emergency communications, communicating threats and injury to personal property. Kesler is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
Christopher J. Richardson Sr., 48, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of communicating threats. Richardson was released Dec. 12 under a $500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.