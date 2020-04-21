The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 11
Joshua K. Rockwell, 28, of Crumpler, was charged with assault by strangulation and assault by female. Rockwell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
April 12
Chase N. Canter, 22, of Wilkesboro, was charged with breaking or entering and breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. Canter is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
April 13
Jimmy R. Eppley, 30, of Lansing, was charged with failure to validate a big game harvest and failure to report tagged big game. Eppley was released April 13 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Elizabeth Nichols, 25, of Todd, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nichols was released April 13 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Alex R. Rash, 29, of Todd, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Rash was released April 13 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Wendy N. Treeza-Hurley, 38, of Millers Creek, was charged with driving while impaired. Treeza-Hurley was released April 13 under a written promise.
April 15
Derick S. Canter, 26, of Boone, was charged with four probation violations. Canter is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $10,000 cash bonds and a $50,000 secured bond.
April 16
Melissa D. Rash, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Rash was released April 17 under a $500 secured bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
April 17
Moises Garcia, 43, of Laurel Springs, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Garcia was released April 17 under a $600 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.