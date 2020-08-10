The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 3
Melanie L. Jones, 39, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was released Aug. 4 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Aug. 4
Adam M. Hernandez, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked, cancelled/revoked/suspended certificate or tag and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Hernandez was released Aug. 4 under a $500 secured bond.
Anthony D. Phipps, 30, of Crumpler, was charged with IV-D non-support child. Phipps is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $660 secured bond.
Alba I. Velez, 71, of West Jefferson, was charged with fraudulent disposal of a mortgaged property. Velez was released Aug. 5 under a $750 unsecured bond.
Aug. 6
Jonathan A. Boggs, 39, of Warrensville, was charged with a probation violation, two counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, expired registration card or tag and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Boggs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, a $9,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with violation of a court order. Foster is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Veda A. Johnson, 33, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Johnson was released Aug. 6 under a written promise.
Melanie L. Jones, 39, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Jones is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Jerry W. White, 53, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. White is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Aug. 7
Timothy C. Harless, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Harless was released Aug. 7 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Tyler D. Lambert, 27, of Lansing, was charged with making a harassing phone call. Lambert was released Aug. 7 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Matthew B. Wilcox, 35, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Wilcox was released Aug. 7 under a $15,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.