The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 23
Christopher J. Shatley, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking/entering, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and two counts of injury to personal property. Shatley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Joshua S. Hamm, 33, of Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Hamm was released on Nov. 23 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Joshua K. Rockwell, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Rockwell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
Nov. 24
Landon N. Boggs, 23, of Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Boggs was released on Nov. 24 under a $748 cash bond.
Jacob A C. Roten, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no inspection. Roten was released on Nov. 25 under a $750 secured bond.
Nov. 26
Kolby D. Lewis Sr., 18, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and having no operators license. Lewis was released on Nov. 26 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Nov. 27
Noah A. McKiddy, 21, of Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property under a false pretense and misdemeanor larceny. McKiddy was released on Nov. 28 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Andrew W. Noblett, 43, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Noblett is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Nov. 28
Tanya K. Duncan, 43, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Duncan was released on Nov. 29 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Nov. 29
Tyler D. Hodges, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with second degree trespassing. Hodges was released on Nov. 29 under a $500 secured bond.
