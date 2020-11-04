The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 24
Robert W. Brown, 27, of Lansing, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Brown was released Oct. 24 under a written promise.
Joseph W. Dunning, 38, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Dunning was released Oct. 24 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Oct. 25
Christopher M. Darden, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, obtaining property under false pretenses and failing to appear on charges of five counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana greater than one-half ounces to one-and-a-half ounces, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, communicating threats, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Darden is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, a $2,500 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Martha B. Davis, 56, of Lansing, was charged with cyberstalking. Davis was released Oct. 25 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Crystal D. Medley, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with a violation of unsupervised probation, failure to pay money, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear on charges of misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and a school attendance law violation. Medley was released Oct. 25 under a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 26
James A. Greer, 55, of Creston, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Greer was released Oct. 26 under a $500 secured bond.
Samuel K. Greer, 30, of Creston, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Greer was released Oct. 26 under a $500 secured bond.
Harley M. Taylor, 21, of Crumpler, was charged with simple assault. Taylor was released Oct. 26 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 27
Michelle E. Finucan, 40, of Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired. Finucan was released Oct. 27 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Matthew N. Jordan, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Jordan was released Oct. 28 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Oct. 29
William Z. Billings, 29, of Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to appear on charges of misdemeanor larceny. Billings is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond and a $2,000 secured bond.
Bryan A. Greer, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Greer was released Oct. 29 under a $25,000 unsecured bond.
Anthony G. Hopkins Jr., 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Hopkins was released Oct. 29 under a $500 secured bond.
Shelby D. Patrick, 28, of Crumpler, was charged with simple assault. Patrick was released Oct. 29 under a written promise.
Oct. 30
Joshua A. Pennington, 21, of Lansing, was charged with injury to real property and injury to personal property. Pennington was released Oct. 30 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.