The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 21
Gregory K. Ellison, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny and a probation violation. Ellison is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 cash bond and a $3,000 secured bond.
William C. Jones, 39, of Fleetwood, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Jones was released Feb. 21 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Jane B. McNeil, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with expired registration card or tag, expired/no inspection and driving while license revoked. McNeil was released Feb. 21 under a $450 cash bond.
Feb. 23
Faustino A. Denza, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while impaired. Denza was released Feb. 23 under a $800 secured bond.
Tori M. Dowell, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with five probation violations, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and larceny of chose in action. Dowell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $15,000 secured bonds.
Christopher J. Medley, 35, of Creston, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of a felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Medley was released Feb. 24 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Amanda L. Prevette, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Prevette was released Feb. 23 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Dakota M. Sharpe, 24, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and disorderly conduct. Sharpe was released Feb. 23 under a $500 secured bond.
Elijah K. Weaver, 34, of Laurel Springs, was charged with driving while impaired. Weaver was released Feb. 23 under a written promise.
Feb. 24
Timothy C. Harless, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Harless was released Feb. 24 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael D. Johnson, 62, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony conversion and possession of a stolen vehicle. Johnson was released Feb. 24 under two $2,500 secured bonds.
Mickey D. Prevette, 32, of Fleetwood, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Prevette was released Feb. 24 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 25
Richard W. Greer, 39, of Lansing, was charged with cyberstalking. Greer was released Feb. 25 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Austin A. Hernandez, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer. Hernandez was released Feb. 25 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 26
Jeremy P. Gibbs, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with attempted breaking or entering a building, possession of a firearm by a felon and two probation violations. Gibbs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under three $5,000 secured bonds.
Christopher L. Horne, 44, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Horne was released Feb. 26 under a $1,000 secured bond.
David W. Lee, 34, of Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations. Lee is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $3,500 secured bonds.
Feb. 27
Elijah A. Bledsoe, 25, of Todd, was charged with resisting a public officer, simple worthless check and two probation violations. Bledsoe is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, a $2,500 secured bond and a $2,603.09 secured bond.
Richard W. Greer, 39, of Lansing, was charged with a parole violation. Greer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.