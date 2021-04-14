The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 5
Dakota J. Hamm, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with killing an animal by starvation and animal cruelty. Hamm was released on April 5 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Tate E. Miller, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Miller was released on April 6.
April 6
Marcie J. Lipford, 43, of Creston, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drop paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Lipford was released on April 6 under two $1,500 secured bonds.
Gabriel La C. Perez, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with second degree trespassing, driving while impaired at level five and violation of unsupervised probation. Perez was released on April 6 under two $500 secured bonds.
Faith A. Swift, 32, of Laurel Bloomery, Tenn., was charged with a probation violation and violating a domestic violence protective order. Swift was released on April 7 under a $500 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
April 7
Timothy G. Lemly Jr., 35, of Fleetwood, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Lemly is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Patricia S. Matkins, 38, of Creston, was charged with violation of school attendance law and two counts of probation violation. Matkins was released on April 7 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Michael P. Roark, 49, of Fleetwood, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Roark was released on April 8 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Jeremy D. Snyder, 43, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with not having an operators license and a fictional or altered title, registration card or tag. Snyder was released on April 7 under a $1,500 secured bond.
April 8
Nathan C. Severt, 24, of Creston, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Severt was released on April 8 under a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Randall W. Trivette, 34, of Todd, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and a harassing phone call. Trivette was released on April 8 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
April 9
Isaiah T. Miller, 19, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Lloyd A. Testerman Jr., 32, of Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. Testerman is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
