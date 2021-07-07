The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 29
Joseph M. Goodman, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with civil contempt. Goodman was released on June 30 under a $6,614.79 cash bond.
June 30
Dustin M. Billings, 20, of Crumpler, was charged with first degree burglary. Billings was released on July 1 under a $5,000 secured bond.
July 1
Mario E. Carrasco, 58, of Jefferson, wash charged with two counts of first degree rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child. Carrasco is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.
Vincent J. McCoy, 51, of Laurel Springs, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and review. McCoy was released on July 1 under a $548 cash bond.
Nikki R. Romans, 33, of Todd, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, using an expired registration card and driving while license revoked. Romans was released on July 1 under a $2,500 secured bond.
July 2
James A. Greer, 56, of Creston, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell and/or deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and harboring or aiding certain persons. Greer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.
Kaitlin D. Greer, 23, of Creston, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell and/or deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of cruelty to animals, three counts of abandonment of an animal, assault on a government official/employee and resisting a public officer. Greer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $2,500 secured bonds and a $75,000 secured bond.
Matthew C. Greer, 31, of Creston, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell and/or deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and harboring or aiding certain persons. Greer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $85,000 secured bond.
July 3
Deanna C. Billings, 30, of Deep Gap, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Billings is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Ashley N. Craig, 24, of Silas Creek, was charged with probation violation. Craig is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Brian A. Dishman, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Dishman was released on July 3 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael S. Harris, 55, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Harris was released on July 3 under a written promise.
Jennifer P. Saylor, 41, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Saylor was released on July 5 under a $4,000 secured bond.
July 5
Jordan S. Carlton, 30, of Wilkesboro, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault by strangulation, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property. Carlton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Roger D. Carpenter Jr., 48, of Creston, was charged with driving while impaired. Carpenter was released on July 5 under custody release.
Parker M. Simino, 18, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny of motor fuel. Simino was released on July 5 under a $500 secured bond.
Phillip A. McCraw, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with violation of a court order. McCraw is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.