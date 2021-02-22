The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 16
Thomas L. Severt, 39, of Laurel Springs, was charged with parole violation. Severt is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Feb. 17
Danny K. Osborne, 51, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Osborne was released on Feb. 17 under a $3,000 unsecured bond.
James R. Stanley, 41, of Creston, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Stanley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Richard D. Testerman, 59, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. Testerman was released on Feb. 17 under a $480 cash bond.
Feb. 18
Ernest T. Holden, 55, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and a hit and run. Holden was released on Feb. 18 under a custody release.
Feb. 19
Spencer N. Travis, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, three counts of driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Travis is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $14,000 secured bond.
