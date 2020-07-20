The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 11
Jonas M. Bautista, 35, of Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bautista was released July 11 under a written promise.
Franklin G. Lowe, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Lowe was released July 11 under a written promise.
Johnathan L. Rash, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Rash was released July 11 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Angela M. Richardson, 50, of Moravian Falls, was charged with simple assault. Richardson was released July 11 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Justin L. Royal, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer. Royal was released July 11 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Joshua D. Boggs, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Boggs was released July 13 under a $2,500 secured bond.
July 12
Anthony G. Hopkins, 55, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Hopkins was released July 12 under a $500 unsecured bond.
July 13
Amber M. Amon, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering. Amon was released July 14 under a $315 cash bond.
Robert S. Melcher, 24, of Fleetwood, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Melcher was released July 14 under a $1,000 secured bond.
July 14
Brian K. Eller, 34, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Eller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with breaking and/or entering. Foster was released July 14 under a $315 cash bond.
Rebecca M. Guymon, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with indecent liberties with a child. Guymon was released July 14 under a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Timothy A. Hopkins, 56, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Hopkins was released July 14 under a written promise.
Lino A. Ramirez Gomez, 18, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with breaking and/or entering, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Ramirez Gomez was released July 16 under a $15,000 secured bond.
July 15
Timothy C. Harless, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with shoplifting, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Harless was released July 16 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Meredith C. Taylor, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun. Taylor was released July 16 under a $500 secured bond.
July 16
Travis B. Walters, 32, of Grassy Creek, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Walters was released July 16 under a $1,000 secured bond.
July 17
Adam N. Campbell, 37, of Crumpler, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Campbell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.