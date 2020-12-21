The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 15
Danielle N. Pennington, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Pennington was released on Dec. 15.
Dec. 17
Jerome R. Leeper, 48, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with two counts of IV-D non-support of child. Leeper is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $18,369.84 cash bond and a $4,118.72 cash bond.
Dec. 18
Tony L. Miller, 41, of Laurel Springs, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Miller was released on Dec. 19 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Dec. 19
Jessica R. Phillips, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Phillips was released on Dec. 20 under a $571.71 cash bond.
Joey L. Shatley, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. Shatley was released on Dec. 19 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Dec. 21
Sergio Galindo, 47, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Galindo was released on Dec. 21 under a written promise.
