The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 14
Eric H. Burns, 41, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. Burns was released on Aug. 20 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Ethan H. R. Burns, 21, of Thurmond, was charged with harboring a fugitive, resisting a public officer, probation violation, operating a vehicle with no inspection, altering a title, registration, card or tag, driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation and carrying a concealed gun. Burns is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Aug. 15
Phillip A. Bowman, 55, of Taylorsville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bowman was released on Aug. 15.
John T. McCoy Jr., 54, of Creston, was charged with violation of a court order. McCoy was released on Aug. 16 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Emmannel M. Pennington, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, defrauding drug/alcohol screen tests, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and non IV-D support of a child. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and a $747 cash bond.
Aug. 16
Emily O. Hartzog, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny of a merchant product code fraud. Hartzog is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Cita J. Resendiz, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Resendiz was released on Aug. 16 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Deborah L. Wilcox, 63, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired level two, probation violation, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked under impaired revocation. Wilcox is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Aug. 17
Marlin L. Hess, 64 of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Hess was released on Aug. 19 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Aug. 18
Donald H. Adams, 54, of Piney Creek, was charged with operating a vehicle with no inspection. Adams was released on Aug. 18 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Tori M. Dowell, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Dowell was released on Aug. 19 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Marsha J. Durham, 51, of Piney Creek, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Durham was released on Aug. 21 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Michael F. Kelly, 56, of West Jefferson, was charged with non IV-D support of a child. Kelly was released on Aug. 18 under a $1,000 cash bond.
Noah K. Leeper, 25, of Jefferson, was charged with removing, destroying or deactivating a larceny component. Leeper was released on Aug. 18 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Jeffrey M. McClure, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. McClure was released on Aug. 19 under a $3,500 secured bond.
William K. Moore, 23, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Moore was released on Aug. 18 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Joshua M. Poe, 31, of Todd, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. Poe was released on Aug. 18 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Angela M. Stafford, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer, misuse of 911 system and second degree trespassing. Stafford is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Aug. 19
Daniel M. Lee, 47, of Jefferson, was charged with six counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance, three counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell or distribute, three counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute. Lee is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond.
Paul E. Millsaps, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Millsaps is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $800 secured bond.
Aug. 20
Anthony S. Anderson, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with injury to personal property. Anderson was released on Aug. 20 under a $800 secured bond.
Aug. 21
Annette L. Calhoun, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with nine counts of larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by felon. Calhoun is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Wesley A. Johnson, 34, of Creston, was charged with violation of a court order. Johnson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
